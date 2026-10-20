Cordarrelle Patterson, former Tennessee, NFL star, arrested on domestic charge

Cordarrelle Patterson, a former University of Tennessee wide receiver who later played for six teams in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, has been charged with domestic assault in East Tennessee.

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According to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Patterson, 35, was arrested by the Sevierville Police Department on Oct. 17. He was released later that day from the Sevier County Jail after posting a $1,000 bond, WATE reported.

According to court documents obtained by WVLT, police responded to a residence after a woman called to report an assault. The complaint stated that Patterson and the woman had gotten into an argument and he had grabbed her arm, causing it to bruise, according to the television station.

Patterson was arrested at 11:11 a.m. ET, online booking records show.

Patterson, who was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, played one season at Tennessee. As a junior in 2012, he caught 46 passes for 778 yards and five touchdowns. He was also a star on special teams, returning one kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

Patterson was a first-round selection (and 29th overall) for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2013 NFL draft. He would be a four-time Pro Bowl selection during his 12-year professional career.

He spent his first four seasons in Minnesota, then played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017. Patterson then moved to New England for the 2018 season and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII.

Patterson moved on to Chicago for two seasons, then played from 2021 to 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons. His final NFL season came in 2024 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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