Country music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens injures neck after fall

The Country Music Hall of Famer is recovering after injuring his neck after a fall.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Ray Stevens is recovering after suffering a fall that resulted in a broken neck, according to a news release.

Stevens, 87, suffered a fall on March 29 that led to “The Streak” singer to be “briefly hospitalized” in the Nashville area, People reported, citing the news release.

“He is now recovering at home,” the release stated.

Doctors have instructed Stevens to wear a neck brace for the next four weeks, according to Country Now.

The injury comes a week before the release of Stevens’ latest album, “Favorites Old & New,” People reported.

The album, which will debut on Friday, is a collection of 13 songs that “features a curated mix of beloved standards alongside new selections from a range of talented songwriters,” People reported, citing the news release.

Stevens hit No. 1 for two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the summer of 1970 with the anthem-like “Everything is Beautiful,” which also peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard country music charts. The song also earned Stevens a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Vocal Performance by a Male.

In 1971 Stevens’ song, “Turn Your Radio On,” reached the top 20 in the country music charts.

Known as the Comedy King of Music City, Stevens mastered the comedy-novelty song genre with “Ahab the Arab” in 1962 and “Gitarzan” in 1969, but it was his 1974 smash, “The Streak,” that zoomed to No. 1 on the charts and sold more than 5 million copies, according to the singer’s website.

He also sang “I Need Your Help Barry Manilow,” which was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Recording.

Stevens was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

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