The Country's First Electric Air-Taxi Service Will Start In Orlando With 30 Minute Flights To Tampa

Anything that can keep me from having to drive I-4 between Tampa and Orlando is an awesome idea, and I am 100% on board. And that includes what looks to be America’s first air-taxi service between major cities.

Now this video is over 10 months old and in that time the city of Orlando has apparently squashed the Lake Nona launch location. From what I’ve read its because it was directly in the path of air traffic from the Orlando airport. So the new air taxi launch spot could end up anywhere, but I think the city is still in talks with the companies trying to kick off this service. And I’m all for getting from Orlando to Tampa, and back, without having to drive I-4.

