Declaration of Independence bobblehead set kicks off America’s 250th anniversary

A bobblehead commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence is now on sale.

MILWAUKEE — National Bobblehead Day will feature a look back at one of the United States’ signature moments.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Wednesday unveiled the debut of its Declaration of Independence bobblehead set.

The set, which will coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence, is based on the famous 1818 painting by John Trumbull.

It features bobbleheads of founding fathers Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and John Hancock. The work depicts the presentation of the Declaration of Independence draft to Congress on June 28, 1776.

This bobbleset is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and is part of a series of bobbleheads being unveiled throughout 2026 to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

Expected to ship in June, the set is expected to sell for $176, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

“We’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead commemorating the Declaration of Independence to celebrate National Bobblehead Day and America’s 250th Birthday,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “This very unique bobblehead set will be a great way for people to commemorate our nation’s founding 250 years ago.”

National Bobblehead Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 7. It is an unofficial holiday created by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

