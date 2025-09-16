Did You Hear Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Doing the National Anthem at the Steelers/Seahawks Game?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 23: Singer Bruce Dickinson performs on a stop of The Mandrake Project Live 2025 tour at the House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on August 23, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL can keep a pretty tight squeeze on video of their games so when I heard that Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson was singing the national anthem at the Steelers-Seahawks game, I didn’t think I’d get to hear a decent version of it. But thanks to the internet and a friend of mine, I did, and now you can too!

Jaret Reddick the lead singer from Bowling for Soup is a huge Steelers fan, even though he and the band are from, and still live in, the Denton, TX/DFW area. I’m sure that alliance has made for interesting Sundays amongst all the Cowboys fans. But since I am no fan of the Cowboys, I also don’t care.

He was in Pittsburgh at the Steelers game last Sunday and posted this video of Bruce absolutely killing it singing the anthem. Listen to these pipes: