Did You Hear Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Doing the National Anthem at the Steelers/Seahawks Game?

The NFL can keep a pretty tight squeeze on video of their games so when I heard that Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson was singing the national anthem at the Steelers-Seahawks game, I didn’t think I’d get to hear a decent version of it. But thanks to the internet and a friend of mine, I did, and now you can too!
Jaret Reddick the lead singer from Bowling for Soup is a huge Steelers fan, even though he and the band are from, and still live in, the Denton, TX/DFW area. I’m sure that alliance has made for interesting Sundays amongst all the Cowboys fans. But since I am no fan of the Cowboys, I also don’t care.
He was in Pittsburgh at the Steelers game last Sunday and posted this video of Bruce absolutely killing it singing the anthem. Listen to these pipes: