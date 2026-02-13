DoorDash driver arrested; police complete delievery

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

To serve, protect and deliver?

Police in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, went the extra mile to make sure that someone’s delivery was made.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said on X that an officer had pulled over a person for having expired tags, but when they ran the driver’s name through their computer system, the officer discovered there was a warrant for the person’s arrest.

The driver cooperated and was taken into custody, but there was one issue — a DoorDash delivery needed to be made.

The officer took the food to the person who was waiting for their meal and rang the bell.

The moment was caught on camera.

The person who placed the order appeared confused for a moment, but then the cop cleared it up, telling the man, “Your — uh — DoorDash driver got arrested. We wanted to make sure you got the food still.”

