Election 2026: I voted stickers can net you free doughnut at Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will be rewarding Americans who vote in this year’s general election.
The doughnut chain will give voters a free Original Glazed doughnut for doing their civic duty.
All you have to do is show your “I Voted Sticker” or even say you voted, and you can get a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, the company said in a news release.
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The company said in a news release that it’s one free doughnut per person while supplies last on Nov. 3.
“Showing up for our communities – whether by voting or volunteering at the polls – is worth celebrating,” Krispy Kreme Chief Brand and Product Officer, Alison Holder, said in a news release. “We’re happy to make Election Day a little sweeter by sharing a free Original Glazed® doughnut with participating guests.”
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