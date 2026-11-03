Election Day 2026: When do polls close and key races you may want to watch

FILE PHOTO: Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

It is the day that will determine the balance of power of the Federal government, but what races should you be tracking and when can you expect to see results?

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The polls start closing at 6 p.m. ET in most of Indiana and Kentucky. The rest of those states close at 7 p.m. ET. The last polls will close at 1 a.m. in the Aleutian Islands off of Alaska, The Washington Post reported.

The newspaper noted that while many races will be won on election night, the results may take days or even weeks.

As for when the results will be released, it depends on the state. The Associated Press said that in 2024, Kansas, Michigan and Texas released votes in the 8 p.m. hour local time, while Iowa, Nebraska, New York and Wisconsin were about halfway done by 10 p.m. Kansas and Texas hit 90% in the midnight hour, while Michigan hit 90% at 4:50 a.m. Arizona doesn’t release vote counts until 10 p.m., about an hour after polls close.

You can track the totals here:

Key races

The New York Times has said the following races will be the key ones to watch as the results come in:

For the Senate, six states are likely to determine which party controls the upper chamber, the Times said: Alaska, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Ohio and Texas. Many are also watching Michigan and South Carolina closely, CNN reported.

There are 35 Senate seats up for election this year, ABC News reported.

On the other side of the Capitol, the entire House is up for election.

For the House, the Times is watching 36 districts. Ballotpedia is tracking 50 races, or about 12%, as those it considers in need of watching. Those include seats in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Finally, there are a handful of governor races that Ballotpedia calls battleground races, including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

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(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: A child watches a person vote on Election Day at the Metropolitan library on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Poll workers check in voters on Election Day at the Metropolitan Library on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast ballots on Election Day at Bethel United Methodist Church on November 03, 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: A voter casts their ballot on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election OLATHE, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast ballots on Election Day at Olathe Indian Creek Library on November 03, 2026 in Olathe, Kansas. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: A poll worker uses a mobile voting unit to help a handicapped person cast their ballot from their car on Election Day at a polling location at the Austin Public Library Carver Branch on November 03, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 03: A sign points to the polling location next to the sculpture “Puppy” designed by Finnish designer Eero Aarnio on Election Day at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center on November 03, 2026 in Overland Park, Kansas. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: A polling location technician is seen on Election Day at Bethel United Methodist Church on November 03, 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election OLATHE, KANSAS - NOVEMBER 03: Voting stickers are seen on Election Day at Olathe Indian Creek Library on November 03, 2026 in Olathe, Kansas. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: A poll worker tears off "I Voted" stickers for voters on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day at a polling location at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex on November 03, 2026 in Austin, Texas. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 03: Voters wait in line to cast their ballots on Election Day at a polling location at the Burbank Early Childhood School on November 03, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) 2026 midterm election ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 03: Voters cast their ballots on Election Day at the Metropolitan Library on November 03, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Americans go to the polls in consequential midterm elections, where control of the House and the Senate is at stake for the remainder of President Donald Trump's second term in office. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Election 2026: Polls now open in Ohio Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff (Spencer Neuman/Staff /Spencer Neuman/Staff) Polls open across the Carolinas for high-stakes midterms A line of people made their way into a polling location to cast their votes in Rock Hill Tuesday morning. 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