FILE PHOTO: Hours after polls closed, the race between Sen. Dan S. Sullivan and former Rep. Mary Peltola was too close to call.

In a race that was a tale of two Dan Sullivans, it is still too close to call in the race for the U.S. Senate in Alaska.

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Leader switch

Update 9:03 a.m. ET, Nov. 4: The lead has changed in the too-close-to-call race just after 9 a.m. ET. Democrat Mary Peltola leads with 102,701 votes, with incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in a close second with 102,075 votes, 74% of the vote, The Associated Press reported. That is a difference of only 626 votes. Gerald Heikes is still in third place with 4,821 votes and Daniel J. Sullivan has 3,583.

Original report: As of Wednesday morning, Republican incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan led Democratic challenger former Rep. Mary Peltola by 1,677 votes, or less than a percentage point, The New York Times reported.

Sullivan had 48.5% of the vote while Peltola had 47.7%.

Third place was Republican Gerald Heikes with 4,495 or 2.2% of the vote.

Dan Sullivan was in fourth with 3,448 votes, or 1.7% of the vote.

The GOP said the second Dan Sullivan, a retired school teacher who ran on the Republican ticket in the primary, alleged that the Democrats planted him as a spoiler and to sow confusion with the incumbent Dan S. Sullivan, The Washington Post reported.

Peltola denied any involvement.

President Donald Trump had called for the Department of Justice to block the certification if Dan S. Sullivan loses and launch an investigation into potential voter confusion, The Associated Press reported. The lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge but the DOJ appealed.

The newspaper said it may be days before the race is called. One reason: the remote areas of Alaska and its ranked-choice voting system.

A ranked-choice election means that voters rank their preferences. If no candidate wins a majority in the first round, the lower choices factor in, the Post said.

The state also allows ballots from overseas to be counted up to 15 days after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Election Day, the AP said.

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