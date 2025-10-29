Eli Lilly, Walmart partner to bring Zepbound to customers with direct-to-consumer pricing

Zepbound injectible
Zepbound FILE PHOTO: Walmart and Eli Lilly have formed a partnership to help people get the obesity drug treatment Zepbound. (Matt Fowler KC - stock.adobe.com)
Eli Lilly and Company and Walmart have announced a partnership to offer Zepbound single-dose vials at Walmart pharmacies. The move will start nationwide in mid-November and will have direct-to-consumer pricing through LillyDirect.

This will be the first time patients using LillyDirect can access self-pay pricing for Zepbound vials at a retail pharmacy location, offering a 50% or greater discount compared to the list price of other similar obesity medicines, Eli Lilly said in a news release.

Zepbound vials will be available in all approved strengths, with the lowest dose starting at $349 per month with self-pay.

Customers can choose between free home delivery from LillyDirect or pick-up at Walmart Pharmacy. The price for Zepbound single-dose vials is the same for both options.

Zepbound is an injectable prescription medicine that may help adults with obesity or overweight who have weight-related medical problems to lose excess body weight and keep it off. It is used with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity, the company said.

