Emmy nominations announced: Who made the cut

The Television Academy of Arts and Sciences has announced which stars and television shows will be vying for an Emmy this fall.
The 78th Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sept. 14 for programs that have aired between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, The New York Times reported.
The nominees were announced on Wednesday morning at the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center, hosted by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from “The Bear” and Jeff Hiller from “Somebody Somewhere.”
Some big-name stars, known for their careers on the big screen, have nominations for their work on the small screen this year, including Steve Carell (“Rooster”), Jamie Lee Curtis (“The Bear”), Harrison Ford (“Shrinking”) and Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”).
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Meanwhile, “Hacks” has broken the record for most nominations in a single year for the comedy category with 24, while “The Pitt” leads drama shows with 25 nominations.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Pluribus”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends and Neighbors”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Carrie Coon
- Chase Infiniti
- Keri Russell
- Rhea Seahorn
- Zendaya
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown
- Gary Oldman
- Mark Ruffalo
- Rufus Sewell
- Noah Wyle
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “Widow’s Bay”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Elle Fanning
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jean Smart
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Yahya Abdul Mateen II
- Steve Carell
- Matthew Rhys
- Jason Segel
- Martin Short
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast In Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis”
- “Love Story”
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Claire Danes
- Sally Field
- Carey Mulligan
- Sarah Pidgeon
- Sarah Snook
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Riz Ahmed
- Jason Bateman
- Charlie Hunnam
- Oscar Isaac
- Matthew Rhys
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SERIES
- “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO Max)
- “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
- “Survivor”(CBS)
- “Top Chef” (Bravo)
- “The Traitors” (Peacock)
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