In her bridal era: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are tying the knot.

The couple posted on Instagram that “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The photo carousel was accompanied by her song “So High School” from her “Tortured Poets Department” album, the same song that inspired their relationship, TMZ explained.

The ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck and is an old mine brilliant cut, according to TMZ. It is a large oval diamond on a gold band, CNN reported.

Their story begins when Kelce was upset that he couldn’t meet her during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City, confessing it on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023. He said he made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

They became official in September 2023. She went to his football games, including the Super Bowl earlier this year. He went to her concerts, even appearing on stage during one at Wembley Stadium in 2024.

She called his gesture something out of a “John Hughes movie” during her first appearance on the podcasts, the same episode where she announced her upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl,” People magazine reported.

It was a friendship bracelet that turned into an engagement ring more than two years later. But it is not known when the engagement happened, The Associated Press reported.

But the news broke in the middle of the Chief’s media availability on Tuesday. Defensive end Mike Danna was taking questions and was asked about his teammate’s personal news.

“Man, it’s incredible. I was caught off guard but you know, great for them,” Danna said shortly after social media erupted. “But you know, great for them. That’s a blessing. Any time you find that type of joy, blessing, love — that’s a beautiful thing.”

