Falcon 9 launch creates ‘jellyfish cloud’

A view of the Falcon 9 "jellyfish cloud" taken by WSB's Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan on Tuesday morning.

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 launch put on quite a show in the dark morning sky over several states.

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The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:33 a.m. ET Tuesday, WFTV reported.

Early morning SpaceX rocket launch creates impressive sky spectacle https://t.co/972rEmyPMR pic.twitter.com/iCe8OmA9Le — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) October 13, 2026

While most rocket launches are awe-inspiring, this one was different.

It created a “jellyfish” cloud as exhaust spread through the atmosphere, and hot gas and water vapor expanded, forming tiny ice crystals.

The sun lit the crystals from below the horizon, making it look like a giant jellyfish.

The phenomenon wasn’t isolated to central Florida. Georgia also saw the noctilucent cloud, WSB reported.

What was in the sky this morning? It wasn’t a meteor or comet https://t.co/3k9o8Qtzsk pic.twitter.com/WxxZQ0WeEr — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 13, 2026

It was also seen in the Dayton, Ohio, area, WHIO said.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch seen from Ohio https://t.co/5wLKf8Psix pic.twitter.com/Bkt6QuIw2r — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) October 13, 2026

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