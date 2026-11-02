FDA issues warning concerning Once Upon A Farm toddler snacks

Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels
FDA alert The FDA is warning against serving Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels toddler snacks due to choking risk. (FDA)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration has issued an advisory to not buy or serve Once Upon a Farm Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars because they could pose a choking hazard.

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The advisories cover all flavors, quantities, and varieties, including all lot codes and expiration dates.

The FDA said there have been several reports of toddlers having a complete airway obstruction and being unable to breathe.

When chewed, the snacks can form a dry, sticky mass that may not dislodge with back blows or the Heimlich maneuver.

The FDA informed the company about the issue, and the company has agreed to initiate a recall.

The Once Upon a Tractor snacks were sold nationwide at several stores such as Costco, Target and Walmart. They were also sold by Amazon and some third-party vendors.

If you have the snacks, the FDA advises you not to serve them and to throw them away instead.

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