Florida Check Your $20 Bills! A Bunch of Fake 20’s With a Smirking Andrew Jackson Are Out There

Key West police first brought the counterfeit bills to the public’s attention around a week ago. After looking at the movie prop fake $20 bills you would hope people could tell the difference, but the fact is most of us don’t scrutinize ever bill we come across. So the possibility of anyone having one of these bills is higher than you might think.

Now if you DO check out your bills closely there are 2 very obvious ways to tell these are fakes. The first is that Andrew Jackson has a weird smirk that looks like a bad AI job. And the 2nd, and even more obvious clue is the top right area where it usually says ‘United States Of America’ it now clearly says ‘Motion Picture Purposes’.

Other than these 2 clues the fake notes look fairly legit. So if you’re just grabbing bills people hand you as change at the store or something, you could easily miss these clues, so look closely, because if YOU have one and try to spend it, you could face some legal issues you don’t want to deal with. So if you spot a fake bill you should contact the police or Secret Service immediately so they know you’re not spreading the fakes around. They don’t play when it comes to fake money!