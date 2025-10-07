Foreigner Are Coming Back To Town With Night Ranger, AND Lou Gramm.

Pictured: Members of the St. Petersburg Collegiate High School Student Choir sing I Want To Know What Love Is with Foreigner and original lead singer Lou Gramm.

Foreigner just announced more tour dates for next year and a few special dates will be with Night Ranger, and feature a special appearance by Lou Gramm, as first reported by me in my interview with Lou.

According to Foreigner’s website they have these Florida dates scheduled currently:

April 17th in St. Augustine at the St. Augustine Amp

April 18th in Clearwater at the Baycare Sound

April 19th in Estero at the Hertz Arena

April 21st in Orlando at the Dr. Philips Center

April 22nd in Davie at the Hard Rock Live

April 23rd in Key West at the Coffee Butler Amp

Night Ranger’s website only has a gig February 13th in Sarasota at the Thunder By The Bay Music & Motors Festival.

But this press release from the Baycare Sound in Clearwater has Night Ranger booked with Foreigner, and Lou Gramm making a special appearance:

So soon we’ll know if Night Ranger is coming to your Foreigner date or not, but Lou Gramm will be popping in on quite a few of these shows too including the Orlando show for sure.

Plus you have to give Foreigner credit for this classic post back when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged. Its just funny.