Groom who fatally ran over best friend on wedding night sentenced to at least 30 years

James Shirah was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to running over his friend in 2024.

FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan groom who pleaded no contest to killing his best friend by running him over after an argument hours after his marriage was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison on Monday.

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James Shirah, 24, was sentenced by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Khary L. Hanible, MLive reported. He was charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 30, 2024, death of 29-year-old Terry Lewis Taylor Jr.

Shirah also faced charges of driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of a crash resulting in death. He pleaded no contest in April as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

#SENTENCED -- James Shirah will spend at least 30 years behind bars for hitting and killing a groomsman hours after his wedding in Flint. https://t.co/GXPDI6VWOO — ABC12WJRT (@ABC12WJRT) May 11, 2026

“The only thing I can do for the rest of my life is express my apology and remorse,” Shirah said. “I will forever be sorry.

“It was not intentional. That was my best friend. I accept full responsibility for my actions that night.”

“Mr. Shirah, I believe that you are not a criminal,” Hanible said during sentencing. “You are, however, a killer.”

Shirah was sentenced to 30 to 45 years for the second-degree murder charge, MLive reported. He received sentences of 10 to 15 years each for the other charges.

Each sentence will run concurrently.

Shirah received credit for 618 days already served in jail, WJRT reported. That will be deducted from his sentence.

Shirah and Savanah Collier, 23, were married at a pizzeria in the Beecher community near Flint, WNEM reported.

According to prosecutors, the celebration moved to a residence in Flint, according to MLive. According to testimony, Shirah had also been drinking throughout the day.

During the gathering at the house, Shirah and Lewis allegedly got into an argument over Lewis’ girlfriend, WNEM reported.

Surveillance cameras in the area caught Taylor running down a street before he was struck by an SUV at a high speed, WNEM reported.

Investigators determined that Shirah was driving the SUV.

Taylor later died at an area hospital. He is survived by four children and his fiancée.

“I hope that they throw the book at you,” Taylor’s cousin, Eren Taylor, said in an impact statement before Shirah received his sentence, MLive reported.

Collier was charged as an accessory after the fact to a felony, according to WNEM. She was accused of failing to cooperate with authorities during their investigation into the crash, WJRT reported.

According to court records, Collier pleaded guilty and asked to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.

If the sentencing request is approved, the criminal charge against Collier will be dismissed if she successfully completes a term of probation.

A sentence hearing for Collier is scheduled for May 26, WNEM reported.

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