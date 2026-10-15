Halle Berry’s son cleared to testify in custody battle with ex-husband

FILE PHOTO: Actress Halle Berry (R) and Olivier Martinez attend the Premiere of CBS Television Studios & Amblin Television's "Extant" at the California Science Center on June 16, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. The former couple is in the middle of a custody battle over their son. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Halle Berry’s son with Olivier Martinez will be allowed to testify in a custody dispute between his parents.

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Maceo, 13, will be able to provide testimony in the case, but it will be “limited to the request for the issuance of a restraining order,” TMZ reported.

Martinez has asked for a domestic violence restraining order after he claimed the actress attacked their son during an argument.

He claims that she jumped on their son and put her hands on the child’s neck, choking him, an allegation she denies.

A photo Martinez said his son took after the alleged altercation, with the father saying his son “has been roughed up” before, but “no one believed him,” People magazine reported.

Berry’s court response to Martinez’s allegations that she strangled their son said there was no photo “depicting an injury to Maceo, any redness, any bruising, any mark on his neck” that supports Martinez’s claims, People reported.

“The only photograph Olivier identifies is a photograph of Halle, standing calmly, with hands in her pocket, feet away from Maceo,” her responsive declaration said.

A temporary restraining order issued on Oct. 1 limited the Oscar-winner’s time with her son to daytime visits on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, USA Today reported.

Martinez is asking for sole custody of their son and asking to keep Berry from the teen.

Berry, through her attorney, called the filing “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading,” in a statement to USA Today.

A hearing was scheduled for Oct. 16.

The couple was married in 2013 and filed for divorce two years later. It was finalized in 2023. They shared legal and physical custody of Maceo.

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