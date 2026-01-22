Harry Styles announces global tour, including 30-show residency in NYC

FILE PHOTO: Harry Styles performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023, in London, England. Styles is hitting the road again. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Harry Styles is finally hitting the road again.

While he will be hitting only seven cities worldwide, it’s actually a series of residences, Variety reported. He’s calling it the “Together Together” tour, the “Today” show said.

The singer announced that the tour supporting his upcoming album, “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” will visit Amsterdam, the Netherlands, London, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, Sydney and New York City. The tour begins in May and is slated to continue through December.

The Big Apple stop will have 30 shows alone, with two shows, on Oct. 30 and 31, being called “Harry-ween,” the “Today” show reported.

He will be joined on the tour by guests such as Robyn, Shania Twain and Sky Newman.

Variety noted that typically his tours are two to three years long and that there may be another leg. announced.

General ticket sales for the New York residency will begin on Jan. 30 for the Aug. 26 to Oct. 9 shows, while the general tickets for the Oct. 10 to 31 New York City shows will start on Feb. 4.

American Express card members will have access to a presale starting on Jan. 26, according to “Today.”

