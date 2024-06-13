Joey Chestnut vs. Takeru Kobayashi: Two heavyweights to square off in Netflix hot dog competition

Netflix competition FILE PHOTO: Takeru "The Tsunami" Kobayashi of Japan, (R) and challenger Joey Chestnut of San Jose, California (L) down hot dogs at the annual Nathan's hot dog eating contest July 4, 2006 at Coney Island in the Broolkyn borough of New York City. Kobayashi set a new record by downing 53 3/4 frankfurters in 12 minutes to win the annual Independence Day hot dog eating competition on Coney Island. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images) (Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

Joey Chestnut may not be competing in Coney Island on July 4 this year, but he will still be facing off with his “fiercest rival” later this year.

Chestnut and opponent Takeru Kobayashi will gorge themselves in a special that will air live on Netflix, the streaming service announced on social media on Wednesday.

Netflix called “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” “a rivalry simmering for 15 years.”

The two have not competed since 2009 and Kobayashi was said to have retired, but he said he is not, The Associated Press reported.

“Retiring for me will only happen after I take him down one last time,” Kobayashi said. “This rivalry has been brewing for a long time. Competing against Joey live on Netflix means fans all over the world can watch me knock him out.”

The Athletic reported Kobayashi was banned from Nathan’s contest due to a contract dispute with Major League Eating.

Chestnut was banned from competing in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after he signed a deal with competitor Impossible Foods, maker of plant-based hot dogs.

Major League Eating event organizer, George Shea, said that the issue that ultimately removed Chestnut from the annual competition he has taken part in since 2005 centered on “exclusivity,” adding that “He (Chestnut) made the choice.”

But the reigning champion for 16 out of 17 years of competing in the event said that Nathan’s and Major League Eating were the ones to decide whether he could compete.

(1/3)I was gutted to learn from the media that after 19 years Im banned from the Nathan's July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest. I love competing in that event, I love celebrating America with my fans all over this great country on the 4th and I have been training to defend my title. — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

(3/3) Sadly, this is the decision Nathan's and Major League Eating are making, and it will deprive the great fans of the holiday’s usual joy and entertainment. To my fans, I love you and appreciate you. Rest assured that you’ll see me eat again soon!! STAY HUNGRY! — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 11, 2024

The AP reported that Impossible Foods hasn’t confirmed a partnership with Chestnut, but said, “meat eaters shouldn’t have to be exclusive to just one wiener.”

Even New York City Mayor Eric Adams weighed in on the brouhaha, writing on X, “Stop being such weenies.” “It would be ‘impossible’ to have this year’s Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest without Joey Chestnut. Let’s find a way to squash this beef and bring back the champ for another 4th of July at Coney Island!”

Stop being such weenies! It would be 'impossible' to have this year's Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest without Joey Chestnut.



Let's find a way to squash this beef and bring back the champ for another 4th of July at Coney Island!https://t.co/NPuaApVw5a — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 12, 2024

The Netflix special airs live on Sept. 2.

