John Anderson, Country Music Hall of Famer, dies at 71

The Country Music Hall of Famer, whose hits included "Swingin," died on Oct. 21. He was 71.

John Anderson, a Country Music Hall of Famer whose distinctive voice created hits including “Swingin’,” “Seminole Wind” and “Straight Tequila Night,” died on Wednesday. He was 71.

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In a statement, Anderson’s family said he died peacefully in his sleep, Billboard reported.

“His music will live on, but for us, his greatest legacy will always be the love he gave his family and the memories we will carry with us forever,” the statement read. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this unimaginable loss.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special. We are completely heartbroken.”

During his career, Anderson had 20 top-10 songs and five No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. He also had five top-10 albums on Billboard’s top Country Album chart.

“Swingin’,” his 1983 signature song, also crossed over to the pop charts, peaking at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Anderson would receive the Academy of Country Music’s career achievement award in 1993 and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014, Billboard reported.

Born Dec. 13, 1954, and raised in Apopka, Florida, Anderson moved to Nashville after he finished high school, Billboard reported.

He signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1976.

He was drawn to rock ‘n’ roll but became a country music fan after hearing George Jones and Merle Haggard sing, Rolling Stone reported.

He began releasing singles in the late 1970s and issued his self-titled debut album in 1980, according to the magazine.

His first top-five hit was Billy Joe Shaver’s “I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Someday),” which was released in 1981, Rolling Stone reported.

In 1982, Anderson released “Wild & Blue,” which included a cover of “Long Black Veil” and “Swingin,” according to the magazine.

The latter song would earn Single of the Year honors at the CMA Awards.

“‘Swingin’’ was truly the big change in my career,” Anderson told Rolling Stone. “We had already laid a real good foundation, with songs like ‘Old Chunk of Coal’ and ‘She Just Started Liking Cheatin’ Songs.’ We were on a pretty good roll at that time, especially for a young person back in country music.

“But ‘Swingin’’ pretty much crossed all the bridges. ‘Swingin’’ was a huge record.”

Anderson’s death was met with shock and dismay by many country music singers.

“There is too much for me to say about John Anderson in just a statement,” singer Blake Shelton tweeted. “I am sick and I am stunned. But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend.”

There is too much for me to say about John Anderson in just a statement. I am sick and I am stunned. But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend. I got to see him last Sunday and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him. That is what fills my heart in this moment. My love and prayers go out to John’s family. This one really hurts. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 22, 2026

“I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony. He was in such good spirits,” Tim McGraw, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year, wrote on social media. “We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off. I am completely heartbroken by his passing.

“He was and is one of the defining voices in country music.”

Anderson made a comeback during the 1990s, scoring a hit with the No. 1 country hit, “Straight Tequila Night,” Billboard reported.

Pretty devastated to hear John Anderson passed away today. This guy was one of my all time favorites. One of the nicest people I have ever met and one of the coolest and most stylistic singers that has ever graced a microphone. I grew up listening to my dad’s vinyl John Anderson albums and learning to play guitar to them. I was fortunate enough to meet and even get to perform with him a few times over the years and I will forever be grateful. Thanks for the songs that were such a big part of my early years and for the influence you and they had on me and my music. Rest easy bud. 🙏🏼 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 22, 2026

Anderson, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024, attended this year’s ceremony on Oct. 18, Billboard reported.

“One of the main gratifications is I got to live to see (his induction), Anderson told Rolling Stone. “Several of my friends were inducted posthumously.”

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