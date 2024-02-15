Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting stemmed from dispute, police chief says

Kansas City Chiefs victory parade Law enforcement respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument between several people at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday sparked a shooting that left one person dead and 22 others injured, authorities said.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said several people have been detained in connection with the gunfire, including two juveniles. As of Thursday morning, no charges have yet been filed.

“This incident is still a very active investigation,” Graves said.

She added that authorities continue to investigate the relationship between the people believed to be involved in the shooting. She said that investigators have uncovered “no nexus to terrorism or home-grown violent extremism.”

The victims ranged in age from 8 to 47, with at least half of them being under 16 years old, the police chief said.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who worked as a DJ for radio station KKFI, died in the shooting, according to KKFI. Graves identified the person slain as 43-year-old Elizabeth Galvan on Thursday.

“We are still learning about her but now that she is beloved by many,” the police chief said. “To her friends and family, we are with you, and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder.”

Officials with KKFI said that Lopez-Galvan’s son, Marc, and two of her cousin’s daughters were also shot.

“Please keep this family and all of KC in your heart,” the station said in a social media post.

Fire officials said they treated eight people at the scene who had critical injuries. Seven people were seriously injured while six others had minor wounds.

Authorities continue to investigate.

