1 dead, 9 hurt after shooting during Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Shooting in K.C. Crowds leave the streets of Kansas City after shots were fired during Wednesday's Super Bowl victory parade. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police took two people into custody Wednesday after a shooting was reported at the end of the parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVIII, authorities said.

Kansas City police said they were responding Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired around Union Station. The Kansas City Fire Department told KMBC that they were dealing with a “fluid situation.”

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck,” police said. “We took two armed people into custody for more investigation.”

KC Fire Department: 1 dead, 9 injured

Update 4:26 p.m. EST Feb. 14: According to an official with the Kansas City Fire Department, one of the shooting victims at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade has died, KMBC-TV and CNN reported.

Mahomes: ‘Praying for Kansas City’

Update 4:11 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback who was the MVP of Super Bowl LVIII, responded to the news of the shooting at the team’s victory parade on Wednesday.

“Praying for Kansas City ...” the three-time Super Bowl champion tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Teammate Drue Tranquill, a linebacker, also asked fans in a social media post to join him in praying for those who were wounded. Mahomes reposted Tranquill’s message on X.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

At least 5 people hospitalized: report

Update 4 p.m. EST Feb. 14: Five people were taken to the University Health Truman Medical Center after being injured in Wednesday’s shooting at the end of the Super Bowl victory parade, KMBC reported.

It was not clear whether all those hospitalized suffered gunshot wounds.

Original report: Officials urged people to leave the area “to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims.” They did not specify how many people are believed to have been injured.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

We are releasing everyone from inside Union Station. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was connected with the Super Bowl victory parade.

Gunshots were heard “at the conclusion of the rally,” Capt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told The Kansas City Star. Citing scanner traffic, the newspaper reported that as many as nine people may have been shot. Fire officials told KSHB that they were dealing with about 10 victims.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Crowds of revelers gathered Wednesday in Kansas City, days after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Check back for more on this developing story.





