‘Keep Swinging’: National Baseball Hall of Fame unveils new Hank Aaron statue

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking home run, the National Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled a new statue.

On April 8, 1974, Aaron beat Babe Ruth’s home record with his 715th home run, according to WSB-TV. His family gathered Thursday evening in Cooperstown for the statue’s dedication. It honor of Aaron’s 23-year baseball career, MLB reported.

The statue is called “Keep Swinging,” which is one of Aaron’s favorite phrases, according to MLB.

It will be featured at the museum’s Grand Staircase on the first floor, according to MLB. It was also created by sculptor William Behrends.

“As long as there’s a chance that maybe I can hammer out a little justice now and then, or a little opportunity here and there, I intend to do as I always have – keep swinging,” the statue’s inscription says, according to the museum.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is proud to dedicate a statue entitled Keep Swinging to one of baseball’s greatest ambassadors. pic.twitter.com/lIfbBcvtuR — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 23, 2024

“Hank was so proud to be a Hall of Fame member,” said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. “I know that he would be equally as honored that this fantastic statue will now welcome all of our guests as they start their visit to baseball’s home. Hank’s approach, both on and off the field, was to keep swinging, which is why it is an appropriate title for this statue. That phrase guided his lifetime of accomplishments and his incredible impact on our game – and on American society.”

Aaron was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1982, WSB-TV reported.

“For all time, Hank Aaron will welcome generations of fans to the home of baseball,” the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Aaron was one of the greatest home run hitters in the history of the sport. He made 755 career home runs. Accoridng to MLB, he was the all-time home run leader for over 30 years after he surpassed Ruth’s record.

He still has the most RBIs which is 2,297 and total bases which is 6,856, MLB reported. He was also selected to be an All-Star 25 times.

Visitors can start seeing the statue as early as this weekend, WSB-TV reported.

