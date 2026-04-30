Keith Urban sails into new genre; to release yacht rock album

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Keith Urban’s music has evolved, and he’s entering his yacht rock phase.

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The country superstar announced his “Flow State” album, which he called “an unexpected evolution of music,” in an interview with People magazine.

“I bought a studio in Nashville and all I wanted to do was break it in by doing a song or two,” he said. “And we thought just for fun, we would do a couple of yacht rock songs. I had no intention of releasing it. It was just something to do that we really loved playing that kind of music.”

He told Extra, who caught up with Urban for his induction into the Musicians Hall of Fame Class of 2026, something similar, that the album was a surprise.

“It wasn’t a plan. I just bought a new studio and I wanted to just break it in and so we thought we’d do one or two yacht rock songs for fun and when we got to the end of the session on the first day, Dann Huff says, ‘You got any more?’ And I was like, ‘Maybe.’

Most of the album is yacht rock covers, but it does include some new music by the four-time Grammy Award winner.

Two songs have already dropped, including a collaboration with Michael McDonald, “We Go Back,” the only original track on the album.

He also released the Seals & Crofts hit “Summer Breeze.”

“These songs that have stood the test of time were written and inspired as a sort of a reaction to and an antidote to the times… They were the perfect songs to bring everybody together," Urban told Extra.

0 of 47 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) George Thorogood, Jim Suhler, Leland Sklar, Billy Blough, Dann Huff, Jeff Simon, Keith Urban, Buddy Leach, Michael McDonald, and John Boylan attend the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) Keith Urban, Steve Wariner, Leland Sklar, Dann Huff, Tony Brown, Steve Lukather, and Vince Gill attend the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) Steve Lukather and Keith Urban attend the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban attends the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Wendy Moten attends the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Sheryl Crow speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Vince Gill speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Ricky Skaggs speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Peter Frampton speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Inductee Michael McDonald speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Inductee Keith Urban speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Tony Brown speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Inductee John Boylan speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) Moira Hopkins accepts the Musicians Hall of Fame Induction on behalf of Nicky Hopkins from Peter Frampton onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Vince Gill performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Inductee Leland Sklar speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) Wendy Moten and Dann Huff perform onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Dann Huff performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Steve Wariner performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Buddy Leach of George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) Don Felder and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: (L-R) George Thorogood of George Thorogood & The Destroyers and Dweezil Zappa perform onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Buck Johnson performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Michael McDonald performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Buck Johnson performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Trisha Yearwood performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Michael McDonald performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: George Thorogood of George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Don Felder performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Leland Sklar performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: George Thorogood of George Thorogood & The Destroyers performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Wendy Moten performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Michael McDonald performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) 2026 Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert And Induction Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

0 of 26 Through the years OCTOBER 23, 2000: BRISBANE, QLD - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Country singer Keith Urban poses during a photo shoot in Brisbane, Queensland. (Photo by Derek Moore / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years ALLENTOWN - AUGUST 23: Keith Urban performs at Crocodile Rock on August 23, 2000 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images) (Lisa Lake/Getty Images) Through the years BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27, 2001: (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Australian country and western singer, Keith Urban, in Brisbane to participate in the Goodwill Games opening ceremony. (Photo by Newspix/Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years October 2, 2001. Sydney, NSW - (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Singer Keith Urban sits in the Capital Theatre in Sydney on the eve of the ARIA awards night. (Photo by Matt Turner / Newspix via Getty Images) (Newspix/Newspix via Getty Images) Through the years SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Australian country music singer Keith Urban in the awards room backstage at the 15th Annual ARIA Awards at the Capitol Theatre on October 03, 2001 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) (Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images) Through the years Keith Urban during The 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage) (Steve Granitz/WireImage) Through the years PHILADELPHIA - JULY 02: Singer Keith Urban performs on stage at "Live 8 Philadelphia" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art July 2, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including London, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) (William Thomas Cain/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Keith Urban performs onstage at the "We're All For The Hall" benefit concert for the Country Music Hall of Fame at the Sommet Center on October 13, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame) (Larry Busacca) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 03: Keith Urban performs during the 2012 Country Christmas concert on November 3, 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The special airs Thursday, December 20 from 9:00-11:00 p.m., ET on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Through the years LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 08: Recording artists Keith Urban (L) and Taylor Swift perform onstage during Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night presented by the Academy of Country Music at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, musical artist Keith Urban performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) (John Shearer/Country Rising/Getty Images) Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Nicole Kidman (L) and musician Keith Urban attend the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 22: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots' Million Dollar Show for St. Jude at the Ryman Auditorium on January 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for St. Jude) Through the years DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 06: Keith Urban performs on stage during “Stars and Strings Presented by RAM Trucks Built to Serve,” a RADIO.COM Event, at the Fox Theatre on November 06, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) (Scott Legato/Getty Images for Entercom) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Keith Urban Performs On "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Keith Urban performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on June 30, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: Keith Urban performs onstage for CMT Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Keith Urban performs onstage for rehearsals of the 2023 CMT Music Awards on March 29, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) (Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT) Through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban depart The Mark Hotel for 2024 Met Gala on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban attends the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Inductee Keith Urban speaks onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) Through the years NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Keith Urban performs onstage during the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum Concert and Induction Ceremony at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

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