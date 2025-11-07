Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy nominations with 9; see the list

Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar FILE PHOTO: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for "Not Like Us" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. He leads nominations this year with nine. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Grammy nominations are out, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods.

Lady Gaga is next with seven nominations, one more than her previous record, Variety reported.

She tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut this year.

Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Leon Thomas all have six.

The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.

Here is the list of categories and the nominees:

Record Of The Year

  • DtMF - Bad Bunny
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Anxiety - Doechii
  • WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
  • luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan
  • APT. - ROSE, Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

  • DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
  • SWAG - Justin Bieber
  • Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
  • GNX - Kendrick Lamar
  • MUTT - Leon Thomas
  • CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator

Song Of The Year

  • Abracadabra
  • Anxiety
  • APT
  • DtMF
  • Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]
  • luther
  • Manchild
  • WILDFLOWER

Best New Artist

  • Olivia Dean
  • KATSEYE
  • The Marias
  • Addison Rae
  • sombr
  • Leon Thomas
  • Alex Warren
  • Lola Young

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Dan Auerbach
  • Cirkut
  • Dijon
  • Blake Mills
  • Sounwave

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Tobias Jesso Jr
  • Laura Veltz

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • DAISIES - Justin Bieber
  • Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Disease - Lady Gaga
  • The Subway - Chappell Roan
  • Messy - Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
  • Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
  • Gabriela - KATSEYE
  • APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
  • 30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

  • SWAG - Justin Bieber
  • Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
  • MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
  • I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
  • Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
  • SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
  • VOLTAGE - Skrillex
  • End Of Summer - Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

  • Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
  • Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
  • Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
  • Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae
  • Illegal - PinkPantheress

Best Rock Performance

  • U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
  • The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
  • Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams
  • Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

  • Night Terror - Dream Theater
  • Lachryma - Ghost
  • Emergence - Sleep Token
  • Soft Spine - Spiritbox
  • BIRDS - Turnstile

Best Rock Song

  • As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
  • Caramel - Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
  • Glum - Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
  • Zombie - Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)

Best Rock Album

  • private music - Deftones
  • I quit - HAIM
  • From Zero - Linkin Park
  • NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
  • Idols - YUNGBLUD

Best Alternative Music Performance

Everything Is Peaceful LoveBon Iver

  • Alone - The Cure
  • SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile
  • mangetout - Wet Leg
  • Parachute - Hayley Williams
