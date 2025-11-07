Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy nominations with 9; see the list

The Grammy nominations are out, and Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with nine nods.
Lady Gaga is next with seven nominations, one more than her previous record, Variety reported.
She tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut this year.
Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Serban Ghenea and Leon Thomas all have six.
The awards will be handed out in Los Angeles on Feb. 1.
Here is the list of categories and the nominees:
Record Of The Year
- DtMF - Bad Bunny
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety - Doechii
- WILDFLOWER - Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- luther - Kendrick Lamar with SZA
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- APT. - ROSE, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
- DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- GNX - Kendrick Lamar
- MUTT - Leon Thomas
- CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
- Abracadabra
- Anxiety
- APT
- DtMF
- Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]
- luther
- Manchild
- WILDFLOWER
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- KATSEYE
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
Best Pop Solo Performance
- DAISIES - Justin Bieber
- Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease - Lady Gaga
- The Subway - Chappell Roan
- Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
- Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- Gabriela - KATSEYE
- APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- 30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
- SWAG - Justin Bieber
- Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
- MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
- I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) - Teddy Swims
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- No Cap - Disclosure & Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap - Fred again.., Skepta, & PlaqueBoyMax
- SPACE INVADER - KAYTRANADA
- VOLTAGE - Skrillex
- End Of Summer - Tame Impala
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Bluest Flame - Selena Gomez & benny blanco
- Abracadabra - Lady Gaga
- Midnight Sun - Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) - Tate McRae
- Illegal - PinkPantheress
Best Rock Performance
- U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Mirtazapine -Hayley Williams
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
- Night Terror - Dream Theater
- Lachryma - Ghost
- Emergence - Sleep Token
- Soft Spine - Spiritbox
- BIRDS - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
- As Alive As You Need Me To Be - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- Caramel - Vessel1 & Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- Glum - Daniel James & Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- NEVER ENOUGH - Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Zombie - Dominic Harrison & Matt Schwartz, songwriters (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
- private music - Deftones
- I quit - HAIM
- From Zero - Linkin Park
- NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
- Idols - YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful LoveBon Iver
- Alone - The Cure
- SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile
- mangetout - Wet Leg
- Parachute - Hayley Williams
