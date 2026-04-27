King Charles III heads to US to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary

FILE PHOTO: King Charles III is seen during a reception with officers from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Services, and frontline workers who assisted in managing the fire at Glasgow Central Station, in March this year, at Dumfries House on April 22, 2026, in Cumnock, Scotland. He and his wife, Queen Camilla, are embarking on a state visit to the U.S.(Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, are embarking on a trip across the U.S. to celebrate the 25th anniversary of America’s independence from Great Britain.

Despite the shooting during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner over the weekend, the state visit will proceed.

“Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on [the] advice of [the] government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

It also follows a falling out between the U.K. government and Trump over the Iran war, after Prime Minister Keir Starmer decided not to support the U.S. military attack on Iran, The Associated Press reported.

Still, Trump said in March that the king “has nothing to do with that,” according to the AP.

The king and queen’s first stop is in Washington D.C. then they will travel to New York and then to Virginia, all in an effort to highlight the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K, the “Today” show reported.

It is similar to the trip that the king’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, made in 1976 to honor the U.S. bicentennial.

In all, the queen made four state visits over her seven-decade reign: 1957, 1976, 1991 and 2007, Fox News reported.

“The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities,” Buckingham Palace said in an earlier statement.

The state visit will begin with a private tea between King Charles and President Donald Trump and their spouses, along with a garden party and a ceremonial military review over the coming days.

The two state leaders will meet, as will the queen and the first lady.

Charles will then speak to Congress, only the second time a British monarch has done so. Again, he is following in his mother’s footsteps. She went to the Capitol in 1991. Instead of addressing Trump, the king’s speech will be directed to the American people, CNN reported.

A state dinner will be held in his honor at the White House. He will also lay flowers to honor fallen soldiers.

Trump has traveled to the U.K. for two state visits, one during each of his terms, the AP reported, but this is the first time that Charles has come to the U.S. as king to meet the president. Trump was first invited by the queen during his first term, then by the king in the weeks after the start of his second term.

The royals will then travel to New York City to honor those who died on Sept. 11. It will be a memorial ceremony held months in advance of the 25th anniversary of the attack on America.

They will also participate in other events in the city. He will visit with a group that helps children with food insecurity. She will appear at an event about American and British literature.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to Virginia and meet with local community groups and attend performances by Appalachian cultural groups before attending a “block party” for the country’s birthday.

He will also visit a national park and speak with an indigenous group working on conservation and the environment, while the queen will visit a farm highlighting horse racing and its connection with her country.

The trip will last four days, the AP reported.

Once their tour of the U.S. is done, the king and queen will travel to Bermuda before returning to the U.K., according to CNN.

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