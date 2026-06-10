LA Rams’ OL Alaric Jackson arrested on domestic charge

The Rams' offensive lineman was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Monday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Alaric Jackson, the veteran offensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge on Monday, authorities said.

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Jackson, 27, who will be beginning his sixth season in Los Angeles, was arrested at around 11 p.m. PT after officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to his residence, KNBC reported.

Officers arriving at the scene discovered that Jackson and a woman had “gotten into a verbal argument,” according to the television station.

KNBC reported that “Jackson thought the woman was recording him with her phone and allegedly tried to take the phone out of her hand.”

Investigators said the woman had scratch marks on her arms, ESPN reported.

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge Monday night, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ESPN’s @sarahbarshop:https://t.co/dNKxpcdirg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2026

Jackson was arrested and later released on a $50,000 bond, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing jail records.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously,” the Rams said in a statement, according to ESPN. “Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Jackson was sued last year by a woman who alleged he recorded her without her consent during sex, according to the cable sports news outlet. The 6-foot-7, 338-pounder also repeatedly refused to delete the video and taunted her with it, the woman alleged.

According to the complaint, the woman reported the incident to the NFL. The case was ultimately dismissed on April 10 after it was moved to federal court, ESPN reported.

Jackson, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, signed with the Rams in 2021, KNBC reported. He was suspended for two games by the NFL in 2024 for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, according to the television station.

Jackson and the Rams agreed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension in February 2025, ESPN reported.

Jackson’s next court date is scheduled for June 30, according to the Times.

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