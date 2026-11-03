Fatal Learjet crash: Family among 9 onboard when aircraft plummets onto road The pilot and co-pilot, who were also killed, were named by media outlets.

Nine people were killed when a Learjet crashed onto a highway in Greenacres, Florida, on Sunday.

While investigators try to piece together why a Learjet crashed onto a South Florida road, killing all nine aboard, a spokesperson for the families identified seven of the victims.

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In a social media post on Monday, Anthony Robinson, who said he was the brother of Adam Robinson, issued a joint statement on behalf of the families who lost loved ones in the crash in Greenacres during a rainy Sunday afternoon.

He said that the victims included Adam Robinson; his wife, Helen Sharp; their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2; Rachael Reed; Charmi Fehr; and Anita Maria Cetina, the caretaker of the children.

Also killed was the aircraft’s 20-year-old co-pilot, Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, her mother told The Associated Press. She made the final radio transmissions before the fiery crash.

CBS News, quoting a source “with direct knowledge” and citing the aircraft’s manifest, identified the pilot as Jeffrey Gregory, 55, WPEC reported.

Officials have yet to officially release the names of the people who were killed. The plane went down shortly before 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever,” Anthony Robinson wrote. “Their warmth, generosity and gift for making people feel welcome touched so many lives. Their loss will be felt deeply by all those who loved them and who they loved in return.

“Charmi and Rachel were full of joy and adventure. They loved their people fiercely, fully and without hesitation. From the moment they met, they were all in on each other and the life they were building. They are deeply loved, and we will miss them endlessly,” he continued. “Anita Maria cared for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion, and she was truly part of the family. She showed us a legacy of unconditional love and devotion.”

Adam Robinson and Sharp lived in Aspen, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, where they had various business ventures, CNN reported. Robinson was a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Robly, an email marketing platform, according to the AP. He also founded Retention.com, a platform that uses technology to connect e-commerce website visitors to their email addresses. Sharp worked in the public relations industry and was also a ceramics artist, CNN reported.

The Learjet 60 was traveling from Austin to the Bahamas on Sunday when it fell from the sky onto Military Trail, a major north-south highway in Palm Beach County in Greenacres, located about seven miles southwest of West Palm Beach, CNN reported.

“The biggest obstacle that we’re going to have is recovering the major wreckage from the impacted crater on the roadway,” NTSB Senior Air Safety Investigator Tim Monville said.

[ Learjet crash: Parts of plane may have come off before crash ]

“We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We’re still seeking to determine that,” NTSB member Tom Chapman said. “We may find some parts of the aircraft some distance from the crash site.”

Former NFL running back Joe Mixon posted on social media that he flew on the same Learjet with the same pilots last month. He wrote that he was “absolutely devastated” by the crash.

Rain pounded South Florida on Sunday, and one of the pilots told air traffic control about icing conditions at a high altitude, the AP reported.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator for the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration, said key components of the jet’s tail may have been lost when the aircraft encountered turbulence or even when it nose-dived, making the plane impossible to control.

Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots. They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people. Hearing the young woman’s story and learning about the bright future she had ahead of her makes it even more heartbreaking that her life was cut so short. 💔 My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the grieving families and loved ones of everyone on board. A tragic reminder of how fragile life is. Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring. — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) November 2, 2026

“That very well could explain the missile-like profile just before it hit the ground,” Guzzetti told the AP.

Filgueiras was 17 in 2023 when she earned her private pilot’s license before getting her driver’s license while attending West Boca Raton High School, WPEC reported.

She began ground school in 2020 and logged 88 flight hours before earning her pilot’s license, according to the television station.

Before the crash, Filgueiras reported ice accumulating on the aircraft, with an outside air temperature of minus 53 degrees Fahrenheit, CNN reported, citing a recording of air traffic control radio calls captured by LiveATC.net.

The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within 30 days of the crash, according to CNN. A final report, including the probable causes of the crash, could take up to two years to complete, the cable news outlet reported.

“I want to express our profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were lost in this tragedy,” Chapman said, according to WPTV.

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