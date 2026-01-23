Live like Will Smith: Home used for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ for sale

Exterior view of the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" mansion on September 24, 2020, in Brentwood, California. The house is now for sale for $30 million. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

You can become the prince of Bel-Air for a cool $30 million and own a piece of prime-time TV history.

The house that was used for the exterior shots of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is for sale. It is the first time in 50 years that the property has become available, according to Realtor.com.

The family that currently owns the property bought it in 1978. It was 12 years later when the show’s producers approached them to use the home for the fictional Banks family.

Because not everything is as it seems on TV, the home actually isn’t in Bel-Air. It is 15 minutes away in Brentwood.

It was built in 1937 and has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths over 10,000 square feet. It sits on a 38,510 square-foot corner lot, according to Realtor.com.

The home’s owner said that once they agreed, a team of six cameramen shot the property’s exterior.

“They did a few days of filming the exterior, the pool, the front, and Will Smith came. We didn’t know how big the show was going to be,” Sasha Rahban told Realtor.com.

As for the interior, that was all done on a set.

“The first time I watched with my family on Monday at 8 p.m.,” Rahban said. “We had no idea what the show would be about. They kept showing the house over and over again; it was very exciting.”

Because of how big a hit the show was, the home “started to be recognized throughout the world” and made Rahban the most popular kid at school. His house also became a tourist spot, with him saying, there were “always bus and celebrity tours coming by ... and people coming by in droves.”

The home is still being used for the Netflix “Fresh Prince” series, TMZ reported.

