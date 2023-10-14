Louvre Museum in Paris evacuated, closed for day after written threat The Louvre Museum in Paris, France is evacuating visitors and staff Saturday after receiving a written threat. It is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day Saturday. (legna69/Getty Images)

PARIS — The Louvre Museum in Paris, France is evacuating visitors and staff Saturday after receiving a written threat. It is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day Saturday.

The decision to evacuate and close the museum is linked to the decision by France’s government to put the country on high alert after the deadly stabbing incident Friday, according to The Associated Press.

“We have decided in the current national context of an ‘emergency attack’ alert to evacuate and close it for the day, while we carry out the necessary checks,” a museum spokeswoman said, according to France 24.

“For safety reasons, the Louvre Museum will be closed today, Saturday, October 14. Refunds will be refunded if you book for a day tour,” the museum said in a statement on Facebook.

The communication service at the museum said no one had been hurt and no incidents had been reported.

The high alert in France was raised by the French government and is deploying 7,000 troops to increase security following the school attack, the AP reported. The French government is reportedly concerned about the fallout in the country after the war between Hamas and Israel over the last week.

The Louvre Museum has famous masterpieces in it including the Mona Lisa. According to the AP, the museum welcomes between 30,000 and 40,000 each day.