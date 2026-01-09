Macy’s to shutter stores in 12 states as part of ‘Bold New Chapter’ initiative

FILE PHOTO: More than a dozen Macy's locations will be closing in the coming weeks.

Macy’s has informed its employees that more stores are closing as part of its initiative called a “Bold New Chapter.”

This time, it is 14 locations in 12 states:

California

Grossmont Center, La Mesa, California

West Valley Mall, Tracy, California

Georgia

Northlake Mall, Atlanta

Maryland

Marley Station, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Michigan

Rivertown Crossings, Grandville, Michigan

Minnesota

Crossroads Center, St Cloud, Minnesota

New Hampshire

Fox Run, Newington, New Hampshire

New Jersey

Livingston Mall, Livingston, New Jersey

Interstate Shopping Center, Ramsey, New Jersey

New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

North Carolina

Triangle Town Center, Raleigh, North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, Pennsylvania

Texas

La Palmera Mall, Corpus Christi, Texas

Washington

Parkway Super Center, Tukwila, Washington

The “Bold New Chapter” campaign launched about two years ago and was started to “strengthen our stores, simplify how we operate, and invest in the experiences that matter most to our customers,” the letter from CEO Tony Spring said.

Spring said that customers have responded to the changes, especially in the 125 stores that have been reimagined. The company also modernized its supply chain and opened a new fulfillment facility.

The stores that are closing were called “underproductive” and are part of streamlining operations.

Those who worked at the affected locations are being given transfer opportunities as available, or severance and outplacement services as appropriate.

Last Februrary the company said it would close 150 locations through the end of this year, Fast Company reported.

According to the Macy’s website, clearance sales will start at the affected locations this month and will run for about 10 weeks. Closing Macy’s Backstage locations will also start their clearance sales in January, but will run for four weeks.

