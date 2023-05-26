Madeleine McCain disappearance: Search of Portuguese reservoir ended

Portuguese Police Search Reservoir For Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann SILVES, PORTUGAL - MAY 25: A mask-clad German police investigator leaves base camp at the end of the three-day search for remains of Madeleine McCann at Barragem do Arade Reservoir on May 25, 2023 in Silves, Portugal. British girl, Madeleine McCann, aged 3, went missing from her bed in a holiday apartment in Praia Da Luz on the Portuguese Algarve in May 2007. German Prosecutors believe that a German national convicted of child sex offences was responsible for her abduction and possible death. The suspect is known to have visited the Portuguese reservoir several times in 2007. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Portuguese law enforcement authorities said Thursday that a search for evidence in the case of Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared from a resort in Portugal in 2007 has ended.

Authorities said a search of the Arade Dam reservoir and surrounding areas in southern Portugal “resulted in the collection of some material,” which will be analyzed, the Portuguese police said in a statement, The New York Times reported.

The girl, who was 3 at the time she disappeared, was left sleeping with her siblings in a resort apartment in the Portuguese seaside village of Praia da Luz while her parents ate at an outside restaurant a few hundred yards away.

She was discovered missing when her mother came to check on the children around 10 p.m.

Divers and police officers with sniffer dogs searched the reservoir and surrounding areas, the Times reported. The reservoir is about 31 miles from Praia da Luz.

According to Portuguese authorities, the search was prompted by a request from German authorities who have been investigating the case, according to the Guardian.

The suspect was identified as Christian B., 45, by the German media. He lived in Portugal on and off from 1995 to 2007, has a criminal record including convictions for sexual abuse of children, and is serving a sentence in a German prison for an unrelated sex crime, the Times reported.