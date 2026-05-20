Mamma Mia! Cher turns 80

The star of music, screen and television turned 80 on May 20.

Believe it. The beat goes on for Cher, who turned 80 on Wednesday.

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The singer-actress has been an entertainment force for more than six decades. She has scored a No. 1 hit as a duo with her first husband, Sonny Bono, and topped the charts four times as a solo artist.

She also won an Academy Award, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, earned three Golden Globe awards and captured a Grammy Award.

Born Cheryl Sarkisian, Cher married Salvatore “Sonny” Bono in 1964. The couple met in 1962 at a cafe when Bono was working for music producer Phil Spector, People reported.

Happy 80th Birthday to the one and only @cher ! Few have packed so much youthful energy into eight decades, but the actor & singer sat down with me in 2020 and told me how she does it, and why she's nowhere near slowing down.https://t.co/qs9ghU7XRo — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 20, 2026

The duo originally performed as Caesar and Cleo and recorded “Baby Don’t Go” as Sonny and Cher in 1964, according to the magazine.

They also married that year in Tijuana, although the union wasn’t legal. They officially married after their son was born five years later.

In 1965, they released their first big hit and their only chart-topper, “I Got You Babe.” The song stayed at No. 1 for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and 14 weeks on the charts.

The couple had three other top-10 singles, according to Billboard -- “The Beat Goes On,” which peaked at No. 6 in 1967; “All I Ever Need Is You,” which rose to No. 7 in 1971; “Baby Don’t Go,” which topped out at No. 8 in 1965; and “A Cowboy’s Work is Never Done” in 1972, which also topped out at No. 8.

Cher had bigger success as a solo artist, with four No. 1 hits and 12 top-10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Believe” spent four weeks at No. 1 in early 1999 and lingered on the Hot 100 for 31 weeks. Other chart-toppers included “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves” (1971), “Half-Breed” (1973) and “Dark Lady” (1974).

Along with Sonny Bono, Cher turned to television in the 1970s, hosting “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour" from 1971 to 1974.

Although the couple divorced in 1975, they reunited for a second television series, “The Sonny and Cher Show,” which ran in 1976-77.

Happy 80th Birthday to the Iconic, Legendary, One & ONLY @CHER !!!



"I don't think of myself as a Singer. I don't have that kind of confidence. I want to put on a Show. I want to dazzle people." - #CHER pic.twitter.com/3xa3DHq8pX — 🎹 i𝕊how𝕋unes 🎹 (@iShowTunes) May 20, 2026

As a singer, Cher was nominated for a Grammy Award seven times, winning in 2000 for “Believe.”

Cher would expand into films and earned an Academy Award for Best Actress in “Moonstruck.”

Other notable films include “Silkwood,” “Mask,” “Mamma Mia,” “Mermaids” and “The Witches of Eastwick.”

Her Golden Globe wins were in 1974 for Best Actress-Television Series Musical (“The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour”), in 1983 for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (“Silkwood”) and in 1987 for Best Actress in a Comedy (“Moonstruck”).

Cher won her first Primetime Emmy Award in 2003 for “Cher: The Farewell Tour.”

Happy 80th birthday @Cher!



Here is perhaps the all-time greatest cameo in TV history pic.twitter.com/hFurZWTYBm — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) May 20, 2026

Cher has two children: Chaz Bono, who was born in 1969; and Elijah Blue Allman, by her second husband, singer-guitarist Gregg Allman, in July 1976.

0 of 43 1964 OCTOBER 1964: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session in October 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1965 Portrait of Singer/Actress Cher photographed in 1965.; (Photo by King Collection/Photoshot/Getty Images) (Photoshot/Getty Images) 1966 CIRCA 1966: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait in circa 1966. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1967 Head shot of actress-singer Cher in near-profile, wearing Sonny Bono's yellow aviator glasses; in the Orbit boutique, San Francisco. (Photo by Arnaud de Rosnay/Condé Nast via Getty Images) (Arnaud de Rosnay/Conde Nast via Getty Images) The Jerry Lewis Show - Season 1 THE JERRY LEWIS SHOW -- Episode 101 -- Pictured: Musical guest Cher performs -- (Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via) 1968 LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1968: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session at home in circa 1968 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1971 LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE - "Love and the Sack" - Airdate January 15, 1971. (Photo by Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHER (ABC Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty) 1972 Promotional portrait of American singer and actress Cher (born Cherilyn Sarkisian LaPiere) in a semi-transparent outfit with a feathered headdress for the television variety show 'The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour,' 1972. (Photo by CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) 1972 CIRCA 1972: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait for Kapp Records in circa 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1972 AUGUST 1972: Entertainer Cher performs in August 1972. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1976 CIRCA 1976: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait for Kapp Records in circa 1976. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives) 1978 LOS ANGELES - MARCH 9: Singer and actress Cher poses for a Fashion Session in a Bob Mackie Creation on April 9, 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) 1984 LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 1984: Singer and actress Cher poses for a fashion session in January 1984 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images) (Harry Langdon/Getty Images) 1986 American actor and singer Cher attends the Academy Awards ceremony, wearing a black headdress, at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion of the LA Music Center, Los Angeles, California, March 24, 1986. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 1987 Portrait of American singer and actress Cher as she sits on a very fuzzy couch dressed in a sweatshirt, jeans, and high heels, Los Angeles, California, 1987. (Photo by Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images) 1988 NEW YORK - JANUARY 1988: Singer Cher poses for photos on January 1988 in New York City. Cher established herself as a legendary pop culture icon and one of the most popular female artists in music history. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images) (Joe McNally/Getty Images) 1988 NEW YORK - JANUARY 1988: Singer Cher poses for photos on January 1988 in New York City. Cher established herself as a legendary pop culture icon and one of the most popular female artists in music history. (Photo by Joe McNally/Getty Images) (Joe McNally/Getty Images) 1988 Cher at the Century Paramount in Century City, California (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) 2013 GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Cynthia McFadden interviews the legendary Cher, who produced a documentary about her mother Georgia Holt - who at age 86 has released her first album - on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, airing Friday, May 3 (7-9am, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images) CHER (Rick Rowell/Walt Disney Television via Getty) 2013 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Actress and singer Cher enters the "Late Show With David Letterman" taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater on September 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic) (Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic) 2014 LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 07: Singer Cher performs during the "Dressed 2 Kill" tour at Staples Center on July 7, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) (Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) 2016 NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 02: Singer and Actress Cher speaks onstage at the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2016 - Cher & Doreen Lorenzo at Skirball Center, NYU on November 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fast Company) (Kevin Mazur) 2017 HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 12: Cher arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) (Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) 2017 LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 21: Singer Cher performs onstage during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp) (John Shearer/BBMA2017) 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) (Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage) 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Cher attends the UK Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" at Eventim Apollo on July 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein/WireImage) 2018 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Cher performs during her Here We Go Again Tour at Rod Laver Arena on October 3, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) (Scott Barbour/Getty Images) 2018 WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 2: Cher is pictured. Celebrities are pictured on the red carpet before the event. The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors was held on Sunday, December 2, 2018. The Lifetime Achievements of Cher, Philip Glass, Reba McEntire, and Wayne Shorter were celebrated. Hamilton Co-Creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler, and Alex Lacamoire received a Special Kennedy Center Honors for Groundbreaking Work. (photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Im) 2018 Cher, one of the recipients of the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors as she poses for a group photo following a dinner hosted by United States Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in their honor at the US Department of State in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, December 1, 2018. The 2018 honorees are: singer and actress Cher; composer and pianist Philip Glass; Country music entertainer Reba McEntire; and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. This year, the co-creators of Hamilton,­ writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda; director Thomas Kail; choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler; and music director Alex Lacamoire will receive a unique Kennedy Center Honors as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images) (Ron Sachs/Getty Images) Graham Norton Show - London Cher during filming for the Graham Norton Show at The London Studios, south London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images) (Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images) 2018 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 03: Cher poses at the opening night of the new musical "The Cher Show" on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) (Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic) 2018 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Cher (L) and Nia Vardalos arrive at "The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show ) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show) 2018 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Cher poses onstage with the cast of "The Cher Show" at "The Cher Show" Broadway Opening Night at Neil Simon Theatre on December 03, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show ) (Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for The Cher Show) 2019 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Cher performs at Madison Square Garden on December 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Taylor Hill/Getty Images) 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Cher attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 2026: Cher turned 80 on May 20. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

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