Man arrested after calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts, UFO, deputies say

ELKINS, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of repeatedly calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts and an unidentified flying object at his residence, authorities said.

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According to a news release and online booking records from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Wayne Nelan, 33, of Elkins, was arrested on Sunday. He was charged with misuse of a local emergency telephone system and impersonating a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at his residence on Sunday, Nelan claimed that he was being harassed by several people, adding that he was a police officer from Louisiana, WBOY reported.

An investigation found that Nelan was not a police officer and that he was misusing 911 to make false reports, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a cash only $2,500 bond, online records show.

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