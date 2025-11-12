Man jumps out of moving vehicle after daughter calls 911 to report parents were fighting

Deputies in northwest Florida arrested a man after he jumped out of his moving vehicle while driving.

A man driving in northwest Florida on Monday is accused of jumping out of the vehicle he was operating after his daughter called 911 to report that her parents were fighting, authorities said.

According to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office news release, Albert Dale Searcy, 46, was arrested on Nov. 10. He faces charges of tampering with or harassing a witness, domestic violence battery, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence, child abuse, false imprisonment and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Deputies said 911 dispatchers received a call from the child, who provided a description of the vehicle and stated that it was traveling on State Road 79.

Deputies did not reveal the age of the child.

The call was disconnected and deputies drove to the area, where one officer observed a vehicle matching the caller’s description driving north on SR 79.

According to the news release, the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued northbound on the highway. Deputies then observed Searcy opening the driver’s side front door and jumping from the moving vehicle.

Deputies said the passenger in the front seat, later identified as the mother of three minor children who were in the back of the vehicle, crawled over the center console of the vehicle and brought it to a stop.

Deputies said the woman appeared to have injuries to her face consistent with a physical altercation. She told deputies that she had asked Searcy to stop the vehicle and allow her and the children to exit, but that he refused.

The woman added that when Searcy realized that their daughter had called 911, he allegedly struck the girl and took the cellphone away.

She added that the family had moved to the Florida Panhandle from Louisiana but was planning to return when the incident occurred, deputies said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene and “medically cleared all parties involved.”

Searcy remains in custody in the Washington County Jail, online booking records show.

© 2025 Cox Media Group