Man killed at group home after another man hit him with a toilet tank lid

Man killed: James Thomas Robinson was arrested after he reportedly hit another man with the lid of a toilet tank in Gastonia, North Carolina. (Gastonia Police Department/Gastonia Police Department)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested after he reportedly hit another man with the lid of a toilet tank in Gastonia, North Carolina.

In a news release, the Gastonia Police Department said that James Thomas Robinson, 57, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

Officers were called out to a group home located on Fraley Church Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to WSOC.

A man who was later identified as Brandon Patty, 26, was found unconscious and bleeding from his head, police said. Patty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that both Robinson and Patty lived at the same house, WSOC reported.

Investigators believe that Robinson hit Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid, according to the news outlet. Robinson reportedly sat in the room with Patty until the police arrived.

No information has been released about what led up to the deadly incident.

