Matthew Perry: ‘Friends’ co-stars break silence, ‘utterly devastated’ by actor’s death

The cast of “Friends” issued a statement on Monday about co-star Matthew Perry, calling the actor’s death an “unfathomable loss.”

In a joint statement to People, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, called Perry’s death “an unfathomable loss.”

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the cast members’ statement reads. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the statement read. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

The message was signed by the five co-stars, People reported.

Perry, 54, was known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, died Saturday from an apparent drowning.

The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, said that authorities responded to Perry’s home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles at about 4 p.m. PDT, where he was found unresponsive in a hot tub.

Law enforcement sources did not provide a cause of death because the investigation was ongoing, the newspaper reported. There was no sign of foul play.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death, according to the newspaper.

