Memphis Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke dies at age 29

FILE PHOTO: Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 11, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Clarke died at the age of 29. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Memphis Grizzlies’ forward/center Brandon Clarke has died.

He was 29 years old.

[ Read more trending news ]

His agency, Priority Sports, confirmed Clarke’s death but did not provide details to The New York Times.

The company did release a statement to TMZ, which read, “We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family.”

TMZ said he died on May 11.

The team released a statement as well, writing on X, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Clarke was born in Vancouver and played college basketball at San Jose State before he transferred to Gonzaga in 2017.

He helped lead the team to the Elite 8 in the NCAA Tournament in 2019, TMZ reported.

He was the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, picked up by the Oklahoma City Thunder but was quickly traded to Memphis.

In his first year, he was part of the NBA’s All-Rookie team, TMZ said. He was also fourth in the Rookie of the Year race, WMC reported.

Clarke played seven seasons in the league, averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his 309 games.

This year, however, he only played in two games. He had a high-grade PCL sprain on his right knee after a fall during the first quarter of the Grizzlies/Trail Blazers’ game on March 19, according to WMC.

He also had his issues off the court.

The Athletic reported he was arrested in Arkansas on April 1 and was facing four charges, including trafficking a controlled substance, the Cross County Sheriff’s Office said.

He also was charged with improper passing, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle or conveyance while speeding. The Athletic said at the time it was not known what the controlled substance allegedly was.

©2026 Cox Media Group