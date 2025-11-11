Neil Schon Was Told To “Play something Dumb” for the Guitar Part for ‘Don’t Stop Believin’

In Neil Schon’s recent interview with Rick Beato, Neil was talking about how he came up with the rhythm guitar part for Journey’s biggest hit ever, Don’t Stop Believin. He says its a BTO Takin’ Care of Business inspired riff, but it wasn’t his first part for the song. Neil says the band told him to ‘Play Something Dumb’. The first part he then played is the pseudo lead that drives the whole song’s melody. But the rest of the band said they wanted a rhythm guitar part, which he thought it was. So he just added a staccato style power chord set and that became the background for the song we all know all the words to.

Journey hist Florida in May at Tampa’s Benchmark International Arena on the 15th, and Jacksonville’s Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena May 16th.