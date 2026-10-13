Netflix buys exclusive rights to stream 2030 World Cup games in Spain

Netflix scored a major broadcasting coup, buying exclusive rights to stream every FIFA World Cup match in 2030 when soccer’s marquee tournament visits Spain and Andorra.

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Spain, the defending men’s World Cup champions, is the host country, along with Portugal and Morocco, Deadline reported.

Financial details were not disclosed.

In a statement, Netflix will stream all 104 matches live during the 48-team tournament after the opening three games are played in South America.

Those matches are a nod to the 100th anniversary of the World Cup, which was hosted by Uruguay, The Associated Press reported. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host matches before the tournament moves back across the Atlantic Ocean.

Spanish rights for the 104-game tournament in 2026 that was played in North America were handled by public broadcaster RTVE, the AP reported. The deal was reportedly worth $61.6 million.

Netflix will make one match free every day during the tournament in Spain, according to Deadline. Every match played by Spain, along with the tournament semifinal and final, will be available for broadcast on a national free-to-air broadcaster, the entertainment news website reported.

Specific details have yet to be released.

“Few events unite people like the World Cup,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “I was in the stands this year as Spain lifted the trophy and witnessed the passion, the pride, the stories -- they all become part of a nation’s culture and are remembered for generations

Netflix also holds broadcast rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 and 2031 in the United States and Canada, the company said.

The final would be played either at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Spain or the 115,000-seat King Hassan II Stadium being built near Casablanca, Morocco, the AP reported.

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