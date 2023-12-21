Police: 3 arrested in connection with hundreds of gallons of stolen cooking oil

Rui Lin, Yunqiu Chen and Zengyu Liu

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Three men are facing charges related to stealing cooking oil from multiple restaurants near Port Orange, Florida earlier this month, police say.

Port Orange Police Department said that Rui Lin, 49; Yunqiu Chen, 35; and Zengyu Liu were arrested. All three were charged with grand theft. The men were arrested on Dec. 16.

Security reportedly watched Lin, Chen and Liu back up a large truck, pull out a hose and start pumping cooking oil, according to affidavits obtained by WPEC.

The truck they were using was seized under Florida’s Felony Forfeiture Act, police said.

“Approximately 330 gallons were stolen during this incident alone, however, it is believed they may be part of a much larger organization responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen oil throughout the area,” police said.

All three men were released from jail the day they were arrested, according to WPEC.

