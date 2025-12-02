Police: Man convicted of bank robbery 9 years ago tried to rob same branch

Christopher McKay is accused of trying to rob the same bank he held up nine years ago.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is accused of trying to rob a north Texas bank, nine years after he was convicted for holding up the same branch, authorities said.

According to Tarrant County online booking records, Christopher McKay, 43, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said that McKay walked into a Wells Fargo bank in Fort Worth at about 10 a.m. CT on Nov. 20. The suspect jumped over a counter, told employees he was armed with a handgun, and demanded cash, a police spokesperson said.

Police said the tellers’ bank drawers were locked, so McKay was unable to take any money and he fled the scene.

“He was located nearby and placed in custody,” the spokesperson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “An ambulance was notified as the suspect was going through fentanyl withdrawals.”

This was not the first time McKay had attempted a robbery. In 2016 he was arrested and later convicted of robbing the same bank branch. He served seven years in a federal prison, police said.

