Police say mother confessed to shooting 9-year-old daughter, drowning 2-year-old son

Woman accused of killing son, daughter A Missouri mother has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son after she walked into a police station and said she killed the boy and her 9-year-old daughter.

A Missouri mother has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son after she walked into a police station and said she killed the boy and her 9-year-old daughter.

>> Read more trending news

Ashley Parmeley, 36, of Pevely, Missouri, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Parmeley is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

According to officers, Parmeley walked into a police station Tuesday and confessed to shooting her daughter and drowning her son in a fountain in front of a resort.

The boy, identified as Issac Parmeley, was found Tuesday morning in a fountain at a resort near Festus, Missouri, KMOV reported.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the death of her daughter, the release said. The 9-year-old, identified as Scarlet Parmeley, was found dead inside her mother’s car, which Parmeley had parked in front of the police station, CBS News reported.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said in the press release that his office believes that both children were killed Tuesday morning.

Scarlet’s teacher, Abby Tinnin, posted a tribute to the little girl on Facebook.

She said Scarlet “was a kind, bubbly, caring, and spunky little girl. She was always the first to join me in Classroom Karaoke. We had the best time laughing, singing, and dancing around the room. She loved telling and writing stories.

“She loved playing softball and talking about her little brother. She could carry on a conversation with just about anyone. At the end of the year, the award I chose for her was the ‘Squirrel Award,’ because of her ability to gather people up who needed a friend and make them feel included.”

Tinnin continued, “My heart breaks for Scarlet and her brother, who had full lives ahead of them. My heart breaks for her class, who lost a friend. My heart breaks for the parents who are navigating these difficult conversations with their own children.”

A GoFundMe account was launched to raise money for Issac Parmeley’s funeral expenses. An additional GoFundMe was created to help support Scarlet’s family.

Parmeley is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

‼️Double Homicide Update‼️

Ashley Parmeley is now charged with Murder - 1st Degree & Armed Criminal Action in relation to the murder of her 9 y/o daughter yesterday in St. Francois County.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/wkQ4DEU4TU — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) May 29, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group