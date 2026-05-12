‘Poor Paul’ actor Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder

The actor was convicted of attempted murder in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

LOS ANGELES — “Poor Paul” actor Nick Pasqual, who also had a cameo appearance in an episode of “How I Met Your Mother,” was found guilty of attempted murder on Monday.

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Pasqual was convicted of stabbing his former girlfriend, Los Angeles-based makeup artist Allie Shehorn, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A jury also found Pasqual guilty of six counts, including injuring a spouse or partner, the newspaper reported.

The other counts include one count of forcible rape; three felony counts of injuring a spouse, fiancée or partner; and one count of felony first-degree burglary with a person in the home, according to USA Today.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office alleged that Pasqual broke into Shehorn’s Los Angeles residence at approximately 4:30 a.m. PT on May 23, 2024, People reported.

Nick Pasqual, who made an appearance in the "How I Met Your Mother" episode "Field Trip," was found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing his ex. https://t.co/uJ4ckvXnoB — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 11, 2026

According to court documents, Pasqual “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence” and “personally used a knife during the commission of the crime.”

Before the alleged attack, Shehorn had filed a restraining order against Pasqual, USA Today reported.

Shehorn was hospitalized with critical injuries and underwent surgeries to repair severed tendons in her right arm and to close wounds in her neck, according to the newspaper.

According to police, Pasqual fled California and was captured at a border checkpoint in Texas, KABC reported. He was extradited from Sierra Blanca back to Los Angeles, the Times reported.

Pasqual appeared in the 2023 film, “Poor Paul.” He had a cameo in a 2011 episode of “How I Met Your Mother.” In 2010, Pasqual appeared in 17 episodes of the television series, “A Demon’s Destiny: The Lone Warrior.”

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