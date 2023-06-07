Pope Francis to undergo intestinal surgery in Rome

Epiphany Mass Of 2023 At The Vatican VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 06: Pope Francis attends a Mass for the feast of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on January 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

Pope Francis will have abdominal surgery Wednesday to treat an intestinal blockage, the Vatican has announced.

The surgery comes two years after the pontiff had 13 inches of his colon removed because of a narrowing of the large intestine.

Francis, 86, is expected to be hospitalized for several days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Francis is suffering from a blocked laparocele, The Associated Press reported. He will be undergoing a “laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis” to treat a “recurrent, painful and worsening” condition of the intestine.

A blocked laparocele is a hernia that formed over a previous scar.

