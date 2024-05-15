Preakness favorite Muth out after spiking temperature

Preakness Stakes A general view of the hospitality tent ahead of the 148th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2023 in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images, File)

BALTIMORE — Officials announced Wednesday that Preakness Stakes favorite Muth is out of Saturday’s race after spiking a temperature.

>> Read more trending news

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said he had no choice but to scratch after the horse registered a temperature of 103 after arriving at Pimlico Racecourse on Tuesday night.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said in a statement. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Muth was an 8-5 favorite to win the race after coming out on top of the Arkansas Derby earlier this year, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mystic Dan, WBAL-TV reported. With Muth’s exit, the favorites are now Imagination and Mystic Dan, according to the news station.

Baffert also owns Imagination and is going for his ninth win at the Preakness, WJZ-TV reported.

The 149th running of the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Saturday. It is the second leg of the coveted Triple Crown.

© 2024 Cox Media Group