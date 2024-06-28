Pro wrestlers Rhea Ripley, Buddy Matthews announce marriage

Rhea Ripley: The former WWE women's champion announced her marriage to fellow pro wrestler Buddy Matthews in a social media post. (WWE/Getty Images )

Professional wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews had their most enjoyable match earlier this month, tying the knot in a union between the former WWE women’s champion and the All Elite Wrestling star.

Ripley, 27, whose real name is Demi Bennett, announced the couple’s June 23 wedding on her Instagram account on Wednesday, writing “Til death. 23.06.24.”

It was unclear where the ceremony was held.

According to the WWE title history database, Ripley held the promotion’s women’s title for 379 days, from April 1, 2023, to April 15, 2024. She has been inactive since late April, when a shoulder injury forced her to vacate her title, according to Bleacher Report.

Matthews, 35, whose real name is Matthew Adams, is a member of the AEW’s House of Black and was the promotion’s World Trios Champion.

Like Ripley, Matthews hails from Australia.

According to People, Ripley shared in an Instagram post in August 2023 that Matthews popped the question while they were vacationing at Cocoa Beach, Florida.

The couple met in 2021 while both were wrestling for the WWE, the magazine reported. At the time, Matthews was wrestling under the name of Buddy Murphy. He was released from his contract in July 2021, according to Bleacher Report.

Ripley and Matthews made their relationship public in 2022, the sports news website reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group