Recall alert: 218K Teslas recalled over camera issue

FILE PHOTO: Tesla has recalled 218,868 vehicles because of a problem with their rearview cameras.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of 218,868 Tesla vehicles due to an issue with their rearview cameras.

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The agency said the camera image may be delayed when the car is put in reverse.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

Model 3 - 2017, 2021-2023

Model Y - 2020-2023

Model S - 2021-2023

Model X - 2021-2023

Tesla has already released a free over-the-air software update, the NHTSA said.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after July 3, but can contact Tesla at 877-798-3752. The company’s internal recall number is SB-26-00-016.

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