Recall alert: 4.3M Fords recalled

Millions of Ford trucks have been recalled because of a problem when they’re towing a trailer.

The trucks may lose communication between the integrated trailer module and the truck itself, meaning the backup lights and turn signals may not function on the trailer.

The recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Administration, affects more than 4,381,800 trucks.

The following models are part of the recall:

2021-2026

F-150

2022-2026

F-250 SD

F-350 SD

F-450 SD

F-550 SD

Maverick

2024-2026

Ranger

2023-2026

F-600 SD

2022-2027

Lincoln Navigator

Expedition

2026

E-Transit

The integrated trailer module software will need to be updated either by a dealer or through an over-the-air update.

Owners will be alerted by mail after March 17 about the issue, but call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26C10, the NHTSA said.

